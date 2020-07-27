Gurugram: Discom calls for action against 25 unauthorised colonies within a month

cities

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:53 IST

Gurugram: The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) has asked the department of town and country planning (DTCP) to take action against 25 unauthorised colonies, or it would be compelled to suspend power connections in these areas. In its letter, the discom has mentioned the names of the localities and asked the DTCP to take suitable legal action within a month.

The letter, by the sub divisional officer of Badshahpur, dated on July 9, states that unauthorised colonies have come up near Bhondsi, Sehjawas, Nayagaon, Rithauj and Badshahpur. The colonies mentioned in the letter are Shriram Enclave, Bhajan Park, Mohan Nagar, Shyam Kunj, Lakshmi Kunj, Shanti Kunj, Shani enclave, Krishna Kunj, Vatika Kunj, Sneh Vihar, Keshar Nagla, opposite BSF Colony, near Ryan School colony, Shiv Colony, Rama Enclave, Om Kunj, Govardhan Kunj, Bhoop Singh Nagar, Bhawani Enclave, Prem Kunj, Sohan Nagar, Dev Nagar I and II, Gajraj Colony, RBSM Colony and Vaishnav Colony.

“A detailed affidavit as well as an indemnity bond shall be taken from all such consumers stating clearly that they shall be liable for any legal action regarding the nature of their premises by the urban local bodies department or DTCP or Panchayat department or any other legal authority as the case may be. Of course, release of the connection shall, in no way whatsoever, entitle such power consumers to strengthen their claim for regulation of their premises/ colony,” the letter stated.

The letter assumes significance on account of the fact that the DTCP has been carrying out large-scale demolition drives across the city in the last eight-to-nine months to prevent mushrooming of unauthorised colonies. It is because of this reason that the state government has now banned the registration of property deeds across the state as has been observed that illegal registrations of small plots has allegedly been taking place, which led to development of unauthorised colonies.

RS Bhath, district town planner, who is also the incharge of the enforcement department, said that action has already been taken in most of the colonies that have come up in these areas. “In the coming days, we are planning demolitions on a larger scale to curb unauthorised constructions and development of unauthorised colonies. This will send a clear message that unauthorised development will not be allowed in the city,” he said.

A sustained campaign against unauthorised colonies is being carried out in the city as it causes losses to both, the state in terms of revenue as well as home buyers, who end up staying in areas with poor infrastructure, said Makrand Pandurang, director, town and country planning while speaking on the issue on Saturday.