Gurugram: Drivers of trucks booked for death of four in collision

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:08 IST

Gurugram A day after four men were killed and one was severely injured in a collision among an autorickshaw and two trucks on the Vatika flyover, near Kherki Daula toll plaza, the police booked the drivers of the heavy vehicles on Saturday. The victims were travelling in the autorickshaw.

A case was registered against the two under sections 304-A (death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kherki Daula police station.

The deceased were identified as Sarfaraj Alam, 40, of Bihar, Dhirendra, 27, of Palwal and Satya Prakash Maurya, 30, of Uttar Pradesh. The identity of the deceased auto driver is yet to be ascertained. Parveen, 27, of Rajasthan, the only survivor, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The incident took place around 9.30pm on Friday, when they were travelling from IMT Manesar to Rajiv Chowk in an autorickshaw.

Sajjan, sub-inspector (SI), Kherki Daula police station, said, “The men had hired an autorickshaw from IMT Manesar to travel to Rajiv Chowk. When the autorickshaw was coming down the Vatika flyover, a canter truck, which was travelling ahead of the vehicle, suddenly halted. The autorickshaw driver also braked, but the dumper truck travelling behind it rammed the autorickshaw.”

Police said that the autorickshaw was dragged for at least 50 metres, before it collided with the canter. “The drivers of the dumper and canter truck left their vehicles and fled the spot. We are trying to trace the vehicles’ numbers,” Sajjan said.

A family member of Alam said that he used to work as a tailor in IMT Manesar. For the past 10 years, he was living with his family in the city. “He was returning from work when the incident took place,” the family member said.

