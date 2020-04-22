Gurugram: Four more test positive for Covid-19

cities

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:14 IST

Gurugram: Four people, including a bank employee, tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease in Gurugram city on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 45.

The 38-year-old bank employee, a resident of Sector 10, has been admitted to the Civil Hospital in the same sector and samples of her family members have been taken for testing, said health officials.

They added that she worked at a branch of a PSU bank in Bhiwadi and one employee there had earlier tested positive for Covid-19, after which the other employees were asked to remain in quarantine at home. The sample of the patient was collected on Tuesday and it turned out positive on Wednesday, after which he was admitted to the hospital, they added.

The other three patients are from Om Nagar in Sector 11, a colony near Rajiv Chowk, and from Sector 39 in Jharsa, respectively.

JS Punia, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said the screening tests are being conducted in areas where these patients live and they are tracing the patients’ contacts to prevent the spread of the disease.

In Haryana, Gurugram, Palwal, Faridabad and Nuh have been designated as red zones due to the high number of Sars-Cov-2 cases in these districts. Due to this reason, the government prescribed stringent norms for industries which want to resume production in lockdown.