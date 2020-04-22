e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Gurugram: Four more test positive for Covid-19

Gurugram: Four more test positive for Covid-19

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: Four people, including a bank employee, tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease in Gurugram city on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 45.

The 38-year-old bank employee, a resident of Sector 10, has been admitted to the Civil Hospital in the same sector and samples of her family members have been taken for testing, said health officials.

They added that she worked at a branch of a PSU bank in Bhiwadi and one employee there had earlier tested positive for Covid-19, after which the other employees were asked to remain in quarantine at home. The sample of the patient was collected on Tuesday and it turned out positive on Wednesday, after which he was admitted to the hospital, they added.

The other three patients are from Om Nagar in Sector 11, a colony near Rajiv Chowk, and from Sector 39 in Jharsa, respectively.

JS Punia, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said the screening tests are being conducted in areas where these patients live and they are tracing the patients’ contacts to prevent the spread of the disease.

In Haryana, Gurugram, Palwal, Faridabad and Nuh have been designated as red zones due to the high number of Sars-Cov-2 cases in these districts. Due to this reason, the government prescribed stringent norms for industries which want to resume production in lockdown.

top news
Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Ordinance to protect Corona Warriors. Will it deter attackers? I HT Debates
Ordinance to protect Corona Warriors. Will it deter attackers? I HT Debates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities