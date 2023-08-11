10 held for attacking Cyber Crime police station in Nuh

Gurugram: The Nuh police have arrested 10 suspects, including two Rohingya men, for allegedly targeting the Cyber Crime police station after communal clashes erupted in the district on July 31, police said on Friday. Gurugram, India-August 01, 2023: A group of miscreants pelted stones on the cyber crime police station and set fire several vehicles during the communal violence in Nuh, District Mewat, in Gurugram, India, on Tuesday, 01 August 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Six people were killed and 88 injured, after an attack on a Hindu religious procession on July 31, triggered widespread violence across Nuh district, which also spread to Gurugram and other neighbouring towns.

The suspects had rammed an empty bus into the wall of the police station and pelted stones from all directions in a bid to destroy the building, police said. As per police, there were around 300 suspects who resorted to vandalism and destroyed vehicles of the police personnel by setting them on fire. Police added that at least 10 policemen had a narrow escape.

Police said the arrested suspects revealed that they wanted to destroy evidence against cyber fraudsters by burning files and computers at the police station. As per investigators, 125 suspects are in the custody of the cyber crime police for committing financial frauds.

Over 125 suspects, allegedly involved in financial frauds and hacking, were arrested on April 26, following simultaneous raids at 300 locations in 14 villages across Nuh district. The operation was carried out by over 5,000 police personnel during an overnight drive, police added.

Nuh superintendent of police Narender Bijarniya said police had carried out the operation after a number of cyber crime complaints were received by them. “Police teams from 10 districts — Gurugram, Faridabad, Bhiwani, Hisar, Panchkula, Rohtak, Sirsa, Jind, Ambala and Charkhi Dadri — conducted the raids and over 20 cases were registered,” he said.

SP Bijarniya said the suspects were of the notion that the documents were kept in the front office, and they targeted it.

Police said after scanning social media accounts, they had registered 11 cases and made the first arrest from Ferozepur Namak village on Thursday. He was identified as Mohammad Afsal, whose account was identified by the police on August 2, said police, adding that a case was registered against him the same day.

Meanwhile, Ujjain police in Madhya Pradesh arrested a 21-year-old student, identified as Yunus Khan, for allegedly posting a celebratory video after the Nuh violence.

“Khan had recorded a video of him congratulating the people involved in the Nuh violence on his social media account. We registered a case after we received a complaint against him on August 8,” said Nitesh Bhargav, additional superintendent of police, Ujjain.

