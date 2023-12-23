11 months after opening, power supply issued to Gurugram underpass

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) on Friday issued the power connection for the Atul Kataria Chowk underpass that began operations in January this year. The Atul Kataria Chowk underpass on the Old Delhi road in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

DHBVN managing director Amit Khatri said that they issued a 110KVA connection for the streetlights installed on the flyover and Atul Kataria underpass. “It took some time as the contractor of the concessionaire had to install a transformer. After getting clearance from the CEO who conducted an inspection, we issued the connection,” he said.

Khatri said they asked the contractor to set up the transformer three months ago. Commuters had written to the authorities several times that even after 11 months of inauguration, the roads did not have proper lighting. Commuters said lights were installed in June but there was no power connection and they used to avoid using it due to safety concerns at night.

Meanwhile, police said at least 10 accidents were reported on the stretch in the last 10 days and they have deployed a team for night patrolling after repeated complaints were received.

Amit Nehra, a resident of Sector 5 said that he had witnessed at least six accidents at night. “Last month two unidentified men had intercepted my car and tried to rob me but I fled from the spot after accelerating the car. We stopped travelling through the underpass at night after that,” he said.