close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Gurugram News / 11 months after opening, power supply issued to Gurugram underpass

11 months after opening, power supply issued to Gurugram underpass

ByLeena Dhankhar
Dec 24, 2023 05:06 AM IST

DHBVN managing director Amit Khatri said that they issued a 110KVA connection for the streetlights installed on the flyover and Atul Kataria underpass

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) on Friday issued the power connection for the Atul Kataria Chowk underpass that began operations in January this year.

The Atul Kataria Chowk underpass on the Old Delhi road in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
The Atul Kataria Chowk underpass on the Old Delhi road in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

DHBVN managing director Amit Khatri said that they issued a 110KVA connection for the streetlights installed on the flyover and Atul Kataria underpass. “It took some time as the contractor of the concessionaire had to install a transformer. After getting clearance from the CEO who conducted an inspection, we issued the connection,” he said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Khatri said they asked the contractor to set up the transformer three months ago. Commuters had written to the authorities several times that even after 11 months of inauguration, the roads did not have proper lighting. Commuters said lights were installed in June but there was no power connection and they used to avoid using it due to safety concerns at night.

Meanwhile, police said at least 10 accidents were reported on the stretch in the last 10 days and they have deployed a team for night patrolling after repeated complaints were received.

Amit Nehra, a resident of Sector 5 said that he had witnessed at least six accidents at night. “Last month two unidentified men had intercepted my car and tried to rob me but I fled from the spot after accelerating the car. We stopped travelling through the underpass at night after that,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out