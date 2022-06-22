13 Gurugram coaching centres under scanner after NH-48 blocked over Agnipath

Gurugram: The district administration and police are investigating 13 coaching institutes for allegedly instigating students to block NH-48 at Bilaspur Chowk on June 16. The students were protesting the central government’s ‘Agnipath’ policy for recruitment to the armed forces, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, ”All of these institutes are located in Bilaspur, Pataudi and Manesar. They coach aspirants for the armed forces written and physical examinations.”

Police are probing whether aspirants enrolled at these institutes were involved in blocking the Delhi-Jaipur highway, and if they were instigated to do so by the institutes.

The police and district administration have asked these coaching institutes to provide lists of aspirants enrolled with them. Investigators said that some of the coaching institutes have shut down their classes indefinitely after officials approached them for the details.

Around 100-150 individuals have been booked for the blockade under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 283 (causing danger obstruction or injury to any person in any public way and or public line of navigation) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 8B (mischief by injury to national highway) of the National Highway Act at Bilaspur police station.

The accused are yet to be identified and arrested, but police have informed that they are in possession of video recordings of those involved in the incident.