132 crore worth development works cleared for Manesar villages

The finance and contract committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) approved development works worth ₹132 crore on Friday, said officials. The meeting was headed by cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh. (HT)

During a meeting headed by cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh, the decision to undertake a wide range of infrastructure projects across villages falling under the Badshahpur and Pataudi assembly constituencies, along with works on common land (shamlat) was approved.

Of the total amount sanctioned, ₹71.31 crore has been earmarked for villages under the Badshahpur assembly segment, ₹40.09 crore for villages in the Pataudi segment, while ₹21.04 crore will be spent on development works on shamlat land. The projects include construction and strengthening of roads, laying of water supply pipelines, sewerage and drainage networks, installation of streetlights, renovation of parks, and other essential civic amenities, said officials present during the meeting.

Senior deputy mayor of Manesar, Parveen Yadav, said the decisions taken at the meeting would significantly improve living conditions in the villages. “During the meeting, various public welfare works were discussed in detail. With the special support of minister Singh, deputy mayorReena Chauhan and councillor Suman, development works worth ₹132 crore were unanimously approved,” said Yadav.

He added that the decision would prove to be a milestone for villages across the Manesar region. “In the coming period, large-scale development works will be carried out including roads, water supply, drainage systems, street lighting, park beautification and other basic facilities. These projects will give fresh momentum to development and ensure public welfare,” said Yadav.

Officials said the works would be taken up in a phased manner. Detailed estimates have already been prepared by the concerned engineering divisions, and tenders will be floated soon. The civic body has directed departments to ensure that all projects are executed within stipulated timelines.

Senior municipal officials, councillors and representatives from concerned departments attended the meeting and discussed project-wise implementation plans. Officials said priority would be given to long-pending infrastructure gaps in villages, particularly internal roads, drainage to prevent waterlogging, and reliable water supply systems.

The initiative, officials added, aligns with the Haryana government’s focus on village-level development and improving urban-rural civic services.