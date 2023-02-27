Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 15-year-old boy dies after house collapses in Kherki Daula

HT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2023

Gurugram: A 15-year-old boy died and his grandmother grievously injured after an under-construction house collapsed at Nakhraula in Kherki Daula, police said on Sunday

Gurugram: A 15-year-old boy died and his grandmother grievously injured after an under-construction house collapsed at Nakhraula in Kherki Daula, police said on Sunday.

Police said the incident took place on Friday evening when the deceased, identified as Aditya Kumar, and his grandmother, Santosh Kumari, were standing at the entrance of their under-construction house.

Both were rushed to a private hospital in Sector 90, where they received initial treatment. However, they were later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where the boy succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, police added.

On a complaint by the house owner, Naresh Kumar, an FIR was registered against the contractor who was building the house under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 336 (acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt to any person by acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the public safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kherki Daula police station on Saturday, said police.

As per investigators, the house owner alleged that poor construction by the contractor had resulted in his son’s death.

Sub-inspector Devender Kumar, additional station house officer of Kherki Daula police station, said investigation is underway. “Necessary action will be taken against the contractor on the basis of evidence,” he added.

Monday, February 27, 2023
