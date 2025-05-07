16-yr-old dies as ‘tractor rams motorcycle’ in Gwal Pahari

A 16-year-old boy died after a tractor pulling a water tanker ]hit his motorcycle from behind on Gawal Pahari–Mandi Road on Monday afternoon, police said on Tuesday. Police said locals rushed him to a private hospital in Sector 56, but doctors declared him dead. (File Photo)

The victim, identified as Sandeep Singh, was not wearing a helmet and did not have a driving licence at the time of the incident, which took place at 2.55pm. Police said he was riding his father’s motorcycle to reopen his roadside sweet shop near the MCD toll plaza after purchasing raw materials.

“The tractor driver hit the bike from behind and fled the scene by crossing into Delhi, barely 300 metres away. It’s a busy route used by heavy vehicles moving towards the capital,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer, Gurugram Police. PRO Kumar added that the deceased, originally from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, lived in Gwal Pahadi with his parents and ran the eatery to support the family.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the toll plaza to trace the fleeing tractor.On complaint of Singh’s grandfather Ramkrishna Singh, an FIR was registered against the unidentified tractor driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF Phase-I police station on Monday night.

Meanwhile, DCP (traffic) Rajesh Kumar Lohan said stricter enforcement will be initiated to reduce road crashes. “We’ll target violations like underage driving, lane indiscipline, and drunk driving,” he said, noting that Gurugram reported 456 fatal accidents and 478 deaths last year. “We’ve prepared plans focusing on engineering, education, enforcement, and emergency response to save lives,” he added.