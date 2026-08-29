Why is Bill Belichick not playing Demon June vs TCU? Tar Heels RB's absence leaves fans frustrated

Demon June, the North Carolina Tar Heels running back (RB) did not play much against TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday afternoon as both teams remained tied 10-10 into Quarter 2. North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June. (Demon June/ Instagram)

North Carolina fans believed that they could tilt the tie in their favor, but for the decision made by Bill Belichick to keep sophomore-year RB, Demon June limited.

Into the second quarter, the Tar Heels' rushing is being led by RB Jaylen McGill with 2 carries for 15 yards and one TD. But it was the team's receiving corps that turned out disappointing.

As Quarter 2 ended, the number of NCU's receiving corps looked bleak. Jordan Shipp had 4 receptions for 59 yards, Jelani Thurman had 2 receptions for 55 yards, while Trech Kekahuna had 1 for 21 yards. None of them managed a touchdown.

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And many North Carolina fans feel they have seen enough from McGill, and it's time for Demon June to make an entry into the game.

Many also wondered if the Demon June could be injured. However, the RB is not injured, as he was seen on the sidelines of the NCAA College Football game at the Avia Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Fans Question Demon June's Absence “Bro did Demon June get in trouble or something? Where is bro. I got money on bro. Lol,” wrote one.

“What am I missing? Why hasn’t Demon June been in the game yet?” wrote another.

“Demon June does not have a carry through a quarter. Last season, I blamed the play-caller. Maybe, just maybe, there is something I do not know, and I am about to quit calling for him to get carried,” added another.

“They just put Demon June in the game just to be a c*** and block for UNC new RB1 Ben Hall Wtf Bill doing,” wrote one.

“I can’t believe UNC doing this to Demon June dawg….,” added one.

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Demon June was predicted to start the game against TCU by all bookies' predictions, including Sports Illustrated. June finished the season 2025-26 season with 84 carries for 464 yards and 2 touchdowns.