18 arrested in Bhondsi farmhouse raid over gambling, illegal liquor

At least 18 suspects, including 16 Nigerian nationals without valid visas, were arrested during a raid at a farmhouse in Bhondsi early Monday, where police said they were found involved in gambling and an illegal liquor party. Cops said the foreign nationals failed to produce valid visas and will be produced before court for judicial custody. (HT Photo)

Police said ₹3.2 lakh in cash, along with imported liquor packed in 24 cartons and beer worth around ₹5 lakh, was seized from the farmhouse during the operation.

Hitesh Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (South), said police received information about a large gathering of foreign nationals at Elegant Farm B-2, Behlpha Green, Bhondsi, where the property owner and manager had allegedly organised an illegal party. “However, they were found absent during the raid,” he said.

Yadav said the foreign nationals were asked to produce their passports and travel documents but failed to show any valid visas. “They all were living in various locations in Delhi and had gathered at the farmhouse for a party on Sunday night,” he said.

Police said the foreign nationals were found involved in gambling activities, while the property owner and manager had allegedly deployed two bouncers to serve liquor on a commercial scale without a valid licence under the state excise policy.

“The owner and his employees were also found to be abetting gambling for the foreign nationals. The two bouncers, Brahm Prakash and Santosh Kumar, deployed at the farmhouse were granted bail from the police station, while the 16 Nigerians will be produced before court on Tuesday for being forwarded to judicial custody,” Yadav said, adding that the process to deport them would be initiated.

Yadav said surveillance will be intensified on farmhouses, clubs and similar venues in view of New Year events. “The owner and management will face the music in case any violation is found,” he said.

An FIR has been registered at Bhondsi police station against the farmhouse owner, manager, two bouncers and the 16 foreign nationals under provisions of the Foreigners Act, the Punjab Excise (Haryana Amendment) Act, the Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.