Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1,838kg marijuana seized in Nuh, 270 NDPS cases in 2024

ByLeena Dhankhar
Dec 31, 2024 10:37 PM IST

Police also confiscated 1,838kg of marijuana, 9,959 bottles of illicit syrups, 32,234 capsules, besides seizing heroin, cocaine, and opium

The Nuh police arrested 59 wanted criminals with bounties this past year, and as part of its crackdown on illegal arms registered 69 cases, recovering 78 country-made pistols, two guns, one revolver, and 125 live cartridges besides apprehending 79 allegedly involved people, the police department has revealed.

Meanwhile, a crackdown on organised crime, including gambling and betting, led to the arrest of 121 people and recovery of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>477,970 (File Photo)
Meanwhile, a crackdown on organised crime, including gambling and betting, led to the arrest of 121 people and recovery of 477,970 (File Photo)

There has been progress in combating crime in the district over the past year, said officers.

The department maintained a “zero-tolerance policy” about drug-related crimes, according to Vijay Pratap, superintendent of police, Nuh.

A total of 270 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 378 suspects arrested as police focussed on drug-trafficking incidents this past year, according to the annual report of the Nuh police.

Police also confiscated 1,838kg of marijuana, 9,959 bottles of illicit syrups, 32,234 capsules, besides seizing heroin, cocaine, and opium, it adds.

Over illegal liquor smuggling, police registered 104 cases and arrested 129 suspects in the last year, confiscating 24,705 bottles of English liquor, 9,282 bottles of country-made liquor, and 344 bottles of beer.

Meanwhile, a crackdown on organised crime, including gambling and betting, led to the arrest of 121 people and recovery of 477,970 in cash.

The cybercrime investigations led to 161 cases getting registered, with 421 suspects apprehended. Besides, police recovered 326 mobile phones and over 66 lakh in cash as part of its confiscations, said officers.

Over traffic violations and illegal mining, as many as 129,921 challans were issued, 1,931 vehicles seized, and 4.5 crore recovered in fines. Besides, 143 vehicles were confiscated for being allegedly involved in illegal mining, they added.

Vijay Pratap, the SP, Nuh, on Tuesday sought public cooperation in reporting crimes like gambling, drug trafficking, or illegal arms possession, saying such information could be shared confidentially at the district control room helpline: 8930900281.

The officer affirmed the police’s commitment to maintaining law and order in Nuh, stating, “Those involved in criminal activities must either reform or face the full force of the law. Together, we can build a safer community.”

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On