1,838kg marijuana seized in Nuh, 270 NDPS cases in 2024

The Nuh police arrested 59 wanted criminals with bounties this past year, and as part of its crackdown on illegal arms registered 69 cases, recovering 78 country-made pistols, two guns, one revolver, and 125 live cartridges besides apprehending 79 allegedly involved people, the police department has revealed. Meanwhile, a crackdown on organised crime, including gambling and betting, led to the arrest of 121 people and recovery of ₹ 477,970 (File Photo)

There has been progress in combating crime in the district over the past year, said officers.

The department maintained a “zero-tolerance policy” about drug-related crimes, according to Vijay Pratap, superintendent of police, Nuh.

A total of 270 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 378 suspects arrested as police focussed on drug-trafficking incidents this past year, according to the annual report of the Nuh police.

Police also confiscated 1,838kg of marijuana, 9,959 bottles of illicit syrups, 32,234 capsules, besides seizing heroin, cocaine, and opium, it adds.

Over illegal liquor smuggling, police registered 104 cases and arrested 129 suspects in the last year, confiscating 24,705 bottles of English liquor, 9,282 bottles of country-made liquor, and 344 bottles of beer.

Meanwhile, a crackdown on organised crime, including gambling and betting, led to the arrest of 121 people and recovery of ₹477,970 in cash.

The cybercrime investigations led to 161 cases getting registered, with 421 suspects apprehended. Besides, police recovered 326 mobile phones and over ₹66 lakh in cash as part of its confiscations, said officers.

Over traffic violations and illegal mining, as many as 129,921 challans were issued, 1,931 vehicles seized, and ₹4.5 crore recovered in fines. Besides, 143 vehicles were confiscated for being allegedly involved in illegal mining, they added.

Vijay Pratap, the SP, Nuh, on Tuesday sought public cooperation in reporting crimes like gambling, drug trafficking, or illegal arms possession, saying such information could be shared confidentially at the district control room helpline: 8930900281.

The officer affirmed the police’s commitment to maintaining law and order in Nuh, stating, “Those involved in criminal activities must either reform or face the full force of the law. Together, we can build a safer community.”