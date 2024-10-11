19-year-old killed after being hit by speeding bike in Gurugram

A 19-year-old youngster died and his father was critically injured on Wednesday after a speeding bike being driven on the wrong direction hit the two-wheeler they were on, in Farrukhnagar. According to police, Nitesh and his father Ramavatar Singh were returning to their home in Judola village from Alimuddinpur at around 5pm on Wednesday. (Representational image)

According to police, Nitesh and his father Ramavatar Singh were returning to their home in Judola village from Alimuddinpur at around 5pm on Wednesday. When the duo reached near Judola, an unidentified man on another motorcycle approached from the opposite direction. He was on the wrong lane and trying to overtake another vehicle, an investigating officer said.

He hit the bike which Nitesh and his father were on. “Both the motorcycles crashed into each other resulting in all three getting thrown away. Nitesh sustained severe injuries in the head after falling on the road,” he said. The accused took his motorcycle and fled the spot.

Passersby rushed the father-son duo to community health centre in Farrukhnagar where doctors declared Nitesh dead and referred his father to another higher medical centre. The hospital authorities then alerted the police.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that necessary legal action will be taken against the suspect who caused the accident.

On the basis of the deceased’s father, an FIR was registered against the motorcyclist under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Farrukhnagar police station on Thursday, police said on Friday.