19-year-old woman assaulted, rescued from Gurugram PG

Police said a Delhi man has admitted to allegedly sexually assaulting his 19-year-old partner at their residence in Gurugram’s Sector 69 and they are waiting for further medical reports to determine the other criminal sections to be added. Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman met the man through an online application in September 2025. (HT Archive)

The woman was rescued from their rented paying guest accommodation, where she was being held last week, after she managed to inform her mother about her situation. She is currently under doctors’ observation at a hospital in Delhi and in a stable condition, police officials aware of the matter said on Sunday.

Police arrested the accused, identified as Shivam, a 19-year-old resident of Delhi’s Narela on Thursday. On the basis of a complaint by the victim’s mother on February 18, a first information report (FIR) was registered against him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (provisions of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation), said Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan.

“After one-day police remand for interrogation on Friday, he was sent to jail under judicial custody. The sections invoked were bases on injuries noted in the preliminary medico-legal report, however, other stringent sections would be applied after seeking doctors’ opinion, a legal obligation in such cases,” Turan said, adding that, in her complaint, the mother had alleged that “the accused had raped her daughter on the pretext of marriage”.

The victim is originally from Tripura and is studying at a private university in Gurugram’s Sohna. Preliminary investigations revealed that she met Shivam through an online application in September 2025. They moved in together soon after in Badshahpur locality, said Turan.

On Wednesday night, she was rescued by a team from Badshahpur police station as she managed to call her mother who reported that she was being held at the residence and being tortured by her partner, said officials aware of the investigation.

A senior official at Badshahpur police station said the accused admitted assaulting the woman.

“The victim’s mother has alleged her daughter was tortured for three days,” the official said. The mother has alleged that he had tried to set her genitals on fire, recorded inappropriate videos of her and beat her with a steel bottle, add that the woman had also sustained serious burn and facial injuries.

“The victim’s statement was recorded after she began showing signs of recovery,” a senior official said.

Calling it a “high-priority” case, Turan said, daily investigation reports are being sought to expedite it to trial under the Haryana Police’s ‘Chinhit Apradh’ initiative. “Police will press for maximum penalty against the accused,” he said.