2 bouncers arrested for assaulting 2 at Gurugram’s Golf Course Road liquor shop

Two bouncers at a liquor shop on Golf Course Road were arrested for assaulting a businessman and his brother, a student of Delhi university, police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. A case was registered against the bouncers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok police station. Police said they examined the CCTV footage of the shop, and the bouncers were clearly visible assaulting the victims. (Representational image)

The complaint in this case was filed by Delhi businessman Anshul Chauhan, who visited a drinking place (ahata) in Sector 43 on Golf Course Road on December 13 with his younger brother Abhay Chauhan, an MBA student at Delhi University.

Chauhan said that to consume liquor at an ahata, it was mandatory to buy liquor from the adjacent liquor shop. “But we were carrying our own liquor bottle...so the bouncer abused me and slapped my brother. When he protested, the bouncer assaulted my brother and threatened to kill him,” Chauhan said in his complaint.

The two returned to Delhi but filed a police complaint on December 15.

Sandeep Kumar, station house officer of Sushant Lok police station, said they arrested both the suspects. “We have taken the CCTV recording as evidence in the case. The suspects have been granted bail,” he said.