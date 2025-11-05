2 elderly cancer patients die by suicide in separate Gurugram incidents

Two elderly women battling cancer died by suicide in separate incidents in Gurugram within a span of a few hours, police said on Tuesday. Both bodies were handed over to the families after autopsy, said police.

According to investigators, a 65-year-old woman living in Sujan Vihar, Sushant Lok Phase-I (Sector 43) and a 62-year-old woman residing in Sector 56 took their own lives late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, respectively.

Police said the first incident took place around 10.45pm on Monday, when the Sector 43 resident jumped from the eighth floor of her residential building. Locals and guards alerted the police control room, following which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot and shifted the body to the government mortuary. Investigators said the woman lived with her husband and daughter and was undergoing cancer treatment at AIIMS-Delhi.

The second incident took place between 5.45am and 6am on Tuesday in Sector 56, where a 62-year-old woman allegedly jumped from the terrace of her four-storey residence, police said. Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said CCTV footage showed her walking to the terrace before the incident. “Neighbours heard a noise when she fell but realised what had happened only after spotting the body lying on the road. She was suffering from cancer for the last few years and had to regularly take painkillers,” Turan said.

Police said no suicide notes were found, and families told investigators that both women likely took the step due to prolonged suffering from advanced-stage cancer. “Both bodies were handed over to the families after autopsy. Inquiries are being carried out at Sushant Lok and Sector 56 police stations,” Turan added.