2 held from Raj, Bihar for impersonating Bishnoi aides and making threats

Gurugram The calls were made from US and Canada for which mobile phone numbers registered in Zimbabwe and Kenya were used. (Representational image)

A 21-year-old suspect was arrested from Jalore, Rajasthan for allegedly threatening Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar over the phone by impersonating gangster Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, police said.

They said that the suspect was identified as Vikas Bishnoi but was not related to the Bishnoi brothers. He was arrested by the Gurugram Sector 31 crime branch team on Wednesday.

Police said Tanwar had submitted a complaint at Sector 37 police station on October 2 alleging that the caller, identifying himself as Anmol Bishnoi, presently hiding in the USA, had rang him multiple times on WhatsApp on October 30 and threatened him.

The calls were made from US and Canada for which mobile phone numbers registered in Zimbabwe and Kenya were used. Some of the calls had lasted for up to six minutes.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the suspect was interrogated during which it turned out that he had a grudge against Tanwar for his recent comments on social media platforms targeting Bishnoi.

“So, he impersonated Anmol Bishnoi to threaten him. The FIR, at the initial stage, was registered against unidentified suspects as there was strong suspicion that someone has used the gangster’s name with some other motive and it became clear with the suspect’s arrest,” he said, adding that he used facilities available on internet to make the calls appear to be originating from abroad.

Man claiming to be from Bishnoi gang threatens to blow up hospital

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, Faridabad police arrested 27-year-old Ankit Kumar after nabbing him in Patna, Bihar on Wednesday for allegedly threatening to blow up a private hospital in Sector 8 after identifying himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The accused made the threat after an employee at the hospital reception refused him to give him the contact number of a doctor over the phone on November 3.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Faridabad), said that the incident took place because Kumar, who was preparing for competitive examinations in Patna, wanted to impress his girlfriend.

“Her mother had died at a hospital in Faridabad a few days back in the course of treatment. She was also treated at the Sector 8 hospital where Kumar had made the call to the hospital reception seeking the doctor’s number who had treated her,” Yadav said.

He said that Kumar’s girlfriend told him it was the Sector 8 private hospital which had wrongly treated her mother resulting in her death. “So, he made the call to get the doctor’s number who had treated his mother and ended up threatening to blow the hospital and chop off the doctor’s limbs,” Yadav added.