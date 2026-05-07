2 held in Nuh for smuggling drugs, 607kg poppy husk seized

Nuh: Police have arrested two men in Nuh for allegedly smuggling drugs from Alwar to Delhi and seized 607kg of poppy husk (chura post) concealed in onion sacks in a pickup vehicle on Thursday, officials said. According to police, the seizure was made at a police checkpoint near Nasirbas village on the Delhi–Alwar Road (Photo for representation)

According to police, the seizure was made at a police checkpoint near Nasirbas village on the Delhi–Alwar road after the police received a tip-off about a pickup vehicle transporting narcotics.

Police said that on Thursday, the vehicle approached the checkpoint and was signalled to stop; however, the driver and his associate allegedly attempted to flee before the police team caught them.

Police identified the two as Gurdeep Singh and Satpal Singh, both residents of Alwar, Rajasthan.

Police said a vehicle search revealed 30 plastic sacks of poppy husk hidden under 45 sacks of onions. Each poppy husk sack weighed about 20.25 kg, bringing the total seized contraband to 607.5kg, with an estimated market value of lakhs of rupees.

Police said they seized the vehicle, the narcotic substance, and the onion sacks. An FIR was registered at the Ferozepur Jhirka Sadar police station, and the investigation to identify other members of the network is underway, they added.

Superintendent of Police (Nuh) Dr Arpit Jain said, “This is a significant recovery and part of our sustained drive against drug trafficking. We are committed to dismantling such networks and will take strict action against all those involved.”