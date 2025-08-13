2 kids dead, 3 hurt in Nuh house collapse after ‘heavy rain’

Two children were killed and three members of their family critically injured when their house collapsed in Reethad village early Monday following heavy rain, police said on Tuesday. The collapsed house in Reethad village, Nuh. (HT Photo)

The incident took place between 1am and 1.30am while the family of nine, including a couple and their seven children, were asleep. The deceased were identified as Umar, 12, and Nayra, 7. The injured were Mohammad Salim, 31; his wife, Farhana, 28; and their son, Salman, 5, police said.

Four minor daughters escaped unhurt after debris was blocked from falling on them by a broken iron beam, police added. Neighbours, alerted by a loud noise, were first to respond, removing rubble with bare hands and calling the police control room.

Inspector Subhash Chand, station house officer of Pinangwa police station, said the injured were taken to Nalhar Medical College and Hospital. “Umar and Nayra had become unresponsive on the way and were pronounced dead on arrival. They had sustained severe head injuries and lost a lot of blood before reaching the hospital,” Chand said.

Doctors referred Salman to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, where he is undergoing treatment. Salim has been shifted to a private hospital in Alwar, Rajasthan, while Farhana remains at Nalhar Hospital.

Haji Iqbal, Salim’s father, attributed the collapse to two days of continuous rain over the weekend, which weakened the house’s cracked structure. “The rear portion had an empty field that became waterlogged, loosening the soil and further weakening the foundation,” he said.To be sure, Gurugram logged 14.5mm of rainfall over the weekend, according to IMD officials.

Police said the bodies were handed over to the family after autopsies on Monday evening. An inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita pertaining to accidental death is under way.