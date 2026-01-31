2 killed, another hurt as speeding car mows down family in Farrukhnagar

Gurugram: A 16-year-old boy and his 10-year-old sister died while their mother was critically injured after a speeding car mowed them down on Alimuddin Road in Farrukhnagar on Thursday evening, police said on Friday. An FIR was registered on Friday (Representative photo)

The deceased were identified as Kartik Kumar, his sister Mahi (single name). The duo was walking along the road with their 40-year-old mother, Sapna. The family lived in Birhera village, Farrukhnagar.

According to police, Sapna had taken both the children to market in the afternoon for shopping, and the three were returning home when the incident took place around 6.30pm on Thursday.

Police said that a speeding car had veered off course and knocked down the trio in front of the entrance of World College of Technology and Management building. Investigators said the trio was flung in the air for several feet after being hit by the car.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said police were alerted by passersby, who also rushed the injured to a nearby private hospital. The girl was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

“Kartik also succumbed to his severe head injuries during treatment on Friday. Their mother’s condition continues to be critical,” Turan said, adding that the car driver fled from the spot soon after the incident.

“Footage of several nearby CCTV cameras are being scanned to trace the car and ascertain its registration number to arrest the driver,” he said.

On complaint of the siblings’ father, an FIR was registered against an unidentified car driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Farrukhnagar police station on Friday.