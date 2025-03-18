Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 teens die, 1 hurt as motorbike rams into tractor on Sohna Rd

ByDebashish Karmakar
Mar 18, 2025 05:44 AM IST

Investigators said that the incident took place at about 3.50pm on Sunday when the trio were returning from Bhondsi to their home in Bypass colony in Sohna.

Two boys died and one was critically injured after their motorbike rammed a tractor-trolley on Sohna elevated road near Alipur on Sunday, police said. The accident, police said, occurred after the tractor in front of the bike-borne men suddenly applied brakes.

The accident, police said, occurred after the tractor in front of the bike-borne men suddenly applied brakes. (File Photo)
The accident, police said, occurred after the tractor in front of the bike-borne men suddenly applied brakes. (File Photo)

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Mohammad Taufiq, 17 and Mohammad Mohin, 13 while the injured is Mohammad Sakib, 8. Taufiq — who was the minor riding the bike illegally — and Sakib are cousins while Mohin was their friend.

Investigators said that the incident took place at about 3.50pm on Sunday when the trio were returning from Bhondsi to their home in Bypass colony in Sohna.

“After the tractor applied brakes, Taufiq failed to stop the motorbike on time and ended up hitting the empty trolley. All three were flung on the road from the impact and sustained severe head, chest and abdominal injuries from the crash,” Chanderbhan, station house officer of the Bhondsi police station, said. The tractor driver, along with passersby, sent the injured boys to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Taufiq and Mohin dead. The tractor driver was arrested from the spot.

“We supply fruits and vegetables in Sohna and Taufiq and Sakib had gone to Bhondsi to bring some items for sale when the accident took place,” Mohammad Hasan, Sakib’s father said.

On Hasan’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the tractor driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bhondsi police station on Sunday night.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On