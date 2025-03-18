2 teens die, 1 hurt as motorbike rams into tractor on Sohna Rd

Two boys died and one was critically injured after their motorbike rammed a tractor-trolley on Sohna elevated road near Alipur on Sunday, police said. The accident, police said, occurred after the tractor in front of the bike-borne men suddenly applied brakes. The accident, police said, occurred after the tractor in front of the bike-borne men suddenly applied brakes. (File Photo)

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Mohammad Taufiq, 17 and Mohammad Mohin, 13 while the injured is Mohammad Sakib, 8. Taufiq — who was the minor riding the bike illegally — and Sakib are cousins while Mohin was their friend.

Investigators said that the incident took place at about 3.50pm on Sunday when the trio were returning from Bhondsi to their home in Bypass colony in Sohna.

“After the tractor applied brakes, Taufiq failed to stop the motorbike on time and ended up hitting the empty trolley. All three were flung on the road from the impact and sustained severe head, chest and abdominal injuries from the crash,” Chanderbhan, station house officer of the Bhondsi police station, said. The tractor driver, along with passersby, sent the injured boys to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Taufiq and Mohin dead. The tractor driver was arrested from the spot.

“We supply fruits and vegetables in Sohna and Taufiq and Sakib had gone to Bhondsi to bring some items for sale when the accident took place,” Mohammad Hasan, Sakib’s father said.

On Hasan’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the tractor driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bhondsi police station on Sunday night.