2 workers buried alive at under-construction site in Gurugram: Cops
Two daily wage workers died after getting trapped under a mound of earth when a retaining wall at the site collapsed at an under-construction residential building in Sector 57 on Wednesday. Police said the incident took place around 5pm, adding that six men were working at the time, allegedly without any safety gear.
“The labourers were digging a basement for a three-story residential building. They had dug around 20 feet below ground level when a massive mound of earth from the retaining wall came crumbling down. While four labourers on the first floor rushed to safety, two got trapped under the earth,” said Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (crime). He said police would register a case based on the statements of the family members of the victims, who were scheduled to reach Gurugram on Thursday morning, and their preliminary investigation.
Police identified the deceased as Mohammad Nihal (22) and Hasim (28) from Araria in Bihar.
A migrant worker from Bihar who was at the site, requesting anonymity, said, “We were digging the basement and placing an iron column when the retaining wall suddenly collapsed, trapping Nihal and Hasim. We immediately informed the police and fire station, following which police teams reached the spot, along with a JCB. They rescued them took them to the nearest hospital. But doctors declared them dead on arrival.”
The four labourers who survived alleged negligence on the contractor’s part, said police. They alleged that had proper safety gear and equipment been provided to them, the two workers could have survived. Another migrant labourer, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “The wall should have been concretised and proper support should have been given before digging the basement for the residential project.”
The building was being constructed by a local contractor, who, police said, is currently on the run.
In a similar incident on March 29, a 22-year-old daily wage labourer died after he got stuck under the soil at an under-construction site of a commercial project in Sector 84.
On January 20 this year, a similar incident was reported from Sector 56 where two labourers were buried alive after a mound of earth came crumbling down on them while they were working at an under-construction plot. Police had registered a case against the contractor and owner of the plot after a relative of the victim filed a complaint alleging negligence on their part.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
