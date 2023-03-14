20-year-old raped in Gurugram after man spikes drink

A 20-year-old woman has complained to the police that an acquaintance who promised her a job gave her a drink laced with sedatives and then he and an accomplice gang-raped her at an apartment in Sector 110 on Saturday. After the woman filed a complaint, the police registered a case at the Bajghera police station against Baljeet Singh and his accomplice. (Repreentational Image)

Police said the suspect, identified as Baljeet Singh, and his friend are on the run and are yet to be arrested.

Police said he invited the woman to the apartment under the guise of giving her a job.

After the woman filed a complaint, the police registered a case at the Bajghera police station against Singh and his accomplice under sections 376-D (gang-rape) and 328 (causing harm through the use of poison) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to investigators, the complainant is from Madhya Pradesh and resides with her sister at a rented house in Delhi. On February 16, she said she was introduced to Singh by a mutual friend that she had made on social media, said officers aware of the case.

The woman said, “The friend I met on social media asked me to a party where she introduced me to Singh, and we exchanged phone numbers.”

She said that at 4pm Saturday, Singh called her to his apartment in Sector 110 and offered her a job in Gurugram. “He offered me a juice to drink, and after a while, I passed out. While sipping the juice, I noticed another man entering the apartment. When I woke up, I realised that they had sexually assaulted me,” she said.

Officers said that after raping the woman, the suspects send her off in a taxi and told her to meet them in two days.

The woman confided in her sister about the assault and she helped her complain to the police, said Aman Kumar, station house officer of Bajghera police station.

“She, assisted by an NGO, approached us with a rape complaint. We got her medical examination done,” Kumar said.

Kumar said an investigation has started on the complaint, and officers are gathering CCTV footage from the apartment complex.

He said, “A team has been formed and it is carrying out raids at various locations to arrest the suspects.”

