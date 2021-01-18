21 beneficiaries report adverse events following vaccine jab in Gurugram

As many as 21 healthcare workers complained of adverse effects after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine jabs on Monday, said health department officials.

Most of them complained of nausea and anxiety, followed by mild fever and pain at the injection site. All of them had been given the Covishield coronavirus vaccine and none of them had to be hospitalised, said officials.

One person visited the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 due to high blood pressure while those who reported a fever were given paracetamol, said officials.

On the second day of the vaccination, which was held across 45 vaccination sites, including both government and private facilities, 2,881 health care workers took the jab. Of these, at least 2,727 were inoculated with the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccine, while 154 received the Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine. Health department data shows that there has been no case of adverse events from the Covaxin jab yet.

Across the state, 51 cases of adverse events due to Covishield have been reported so far, with Gurugram accounting for 21 of them, as the district has been allotted the maximum number of vaccines in the state.

“In the majority of the cases, vaccine beneficiaries reported of nausea, anxiety or mild fever,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram. Many complained of uneasiness while sitting in the observation room for 30 minutes, whereas, in a couple of cases, vaccine beneficiaries reported side effects after reaching home.

Giving further details, Dr MP Singh, the district immunisation officer, said, “There were two cases in which the health workers reported high blood pressure. In over four cases, the beneficiaries had a mild fever, while a couple of them reported pain at the injection site.”

Singh said, “Some beneficiaries experienced discomfort within a few minutes of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine shot. In private hospitals, affected people were treated there itself, while in case of government facilities, those who had symptoms approached the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM),” said Singh, adding that one of the vaccine beneficiaries reached Civil Hospital in Sector 10, after reporting of high blood pressure.

Those who reported fever were given paracetamol, he said.

Every session site has been linked with the Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) centre, which mostly comprises hospitals or nearby urban primary health centres. “These are minor adverse events for which people should not be scared or have doubts about the efficacy of the vaccine,” said Yadav.

Going by the World Health Organisation (WHO) definition, an AEFI is an untoward medical occurrence following immunisation, which does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the usage of the vaccine.

Officials said that the state health department has been apprised of the adverse events reported in both government and private vaccination sites. “Details were updated on Co-WIN as well as sent manually. Supervisors from the health department were present at the sites and reported the matter immediately,” said Singh.

Before the vaccine launch, the district health department constituted an AEFI committee, as per the central government guidelines, comprising of senior doctors in the fields of neurology, cardiology and pulmonology to monitor the adverse events after inoculation. “All these cases will be discussed in the AEFI meeting in the near future,” said Singh.