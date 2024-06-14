At least 21 suspects were booked for allegedly capturing government land in Ghata village, Sector 58, and renting it daily out after constructing shanties, police said on Thursday.. 21 booked for capturing govt land, renting it

Station house officer of Sector 56 police station, Inspector Vinod Kumar said that the captured land, belonging to Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), has seen these shanties being raised along with other temporary structures over the past year. Approximately 2,500 to 3,000 families currently reside in these makeshift dwellings, he added.

“These shanties pose a significant risk to life and property as they are made of inflammable materials, and residents use small cylinders for cooking. Amid the heatwave, there is a high risk of fire, which could lead to a major disaster,” Kumar said.

The SHO said that the suspects are reportedly collecting rents ranging from ₹2,500 to ₹15,000 from the dwellers. “A makeshift Banjara market operates in the area, with shop owners paying up to ₹15,000 in monthly rent, while daily wage workers living with their families in the area pay between ₹2,500 and ₹4,000,” said Kumar.

Five First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered on Wednesday night against the 21 suspects under sections 34 (common intention), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The action was taken after gathering information on the suspects operating these slums,” Kumar said. Notices have been sent to the suspects to appear for investigation. Letters were also sent to HSVP and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) alerting them about the situation and urging them to take action to clear the government land.

A similar situation has been reported in Tigra village, Sector 57, where suspects have captured government land and rented out shanties to workers. “We are investigating to determine the extent of the land capture and identify those collecting rent in Tigra,” Kumar added.

A senior MCG official confirmed that they will take necessary action to remove the shanties once the police letter is received. “The land will be freed soon. We will coordinate with the police, HSVP, and district administration to carry out an anti-encroachment drive,” the official said.