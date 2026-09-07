25-yr-old woman stabbed to death by coworker in Gurugram
Police said the dispute began over passing a bundle of fabric between adjacent sewing stations before escalating into a heated argument over workplace material.
A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death with tailoring shears by a male coworker inside an auto upholstery manufacturing unit in Sector 37 Industrial Area on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday. The suspect, a 34-year-old man, has been arrested and booked for murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 37 police station, officers added.
Police said the attack followed a heated argument over workplace material, during which the suspect allegedly abused the woman’s family and she slapped him twice. The suspect then allegedly grabbed tailoring shears from a workstation and stabbed her in the neck.
The woman, originally from Jalalpur Sarwan village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, had been living at a local paying guest facility for the past few months and worked as a tailor at a company manufacturing vehicle seat covers, police said.
Investigators said the two, seated at adjacent sewing stations, had argued over passing a bundle of fabric before the dispute escalated. The woman collapsed after the attack and was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival due to severe blood loss.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody at the spot and the weapon recovered. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Sunday. The suspect is being interrogated to establish the sequence of events, officials said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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