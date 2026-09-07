25-yr-old woman stabbed to death by coworker in Gurugram

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death with tailoring shears by a male coworker inside an auto upholstery manufacturing unit in Sector 37 Industrial Area on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday. The suspect, a 34-year-old man, has been arrested and booked for murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 37 police station, officers added.

Police said the attack followed a heated argument over workplace material, during which the suspect allegedly abused the woman’s family and she slapped him twice. The suspect then allegedly grabbed tailoring shears from a workstation and stabbed her in the neck.

The woman, originally from Jalalpur Sarwan village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, had been living at a local paying guest facility for the past few months and worked as a tailor at a company manufacturing vehicle seat covers, police said.

Investigators said the two, seated at adjacent sewing stations, had argued over passing a bundle of fabric before the dispute escalated. The woman collapsed after the attack and was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival due to severe blood loss.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody at the spot and the weapon recovered. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Sunday. The suspect is being interrogated to establish the sequence of events, officials said.