Six killed as dumper rams tempo in Sambhal

Six people were killed and five others injured after a sand-laden dumper rammed a tempo on the Agra-Moradabad National Highway in Sambhal district on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 9am near Bamnetta village, nearly 2km from the district headquarters, under Bahjoi police station limits.

The deceased were identified as three-month-old Aaradhya, her eight-year-old brother Dhruv, their 20-year-old maternal aunt Rohini, tempo driver Saudan Pal, 40, his associate Ruvaid, 30, and Rampal, who later succumbed to his injuries, Circle Officer (Bahjoi) Stuti Singh said. All six were travelling in the tempo.

The collision badly damaged the tempo’s front portion, trapping its driver inside. The dumper went out of control after the crash, hit a roadside tree and overturned.

According to Sambhal superintendent of police (SP), Vikas Chandra Tripathi the tempo was travelling in its lane when an e-rickshaw ahead suddenly took a U-turn. The dumper, approaching from the opposite direction, allegedly swerved to avoid the e-rickshaw before crashing into the tempo, he explained while narrating the sequence of events.

The impact sent the tempo nearly 10 feet away, witnesses told the police.

The crash triggered panic on the highway, with local residents rushing to the spot to rescue those trapped in the wreckage. Bahjoi station house officer Rajeev Kumar Malik and a police team reached the spot soon afterwards.

Doctors at the Bahjoi community health centre declared four people dead after the injured were brought there. A fifth victim later succumbed to injuries, while another injured person, identified as Rampal, subsequently died during treatment, taking the death toll to six, circle officer (Bahjoi) Stuti Singh said.

Sambhal police said the injured were sent to the hospital for treatment and the bodies of the deceased were subjected to inquest proceedings before being sent for post-mortem examination. Senior police officers also inspected the accident site.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured. He also asked officials to provide all possible assistance to the families of those killed.

Police are examining the circumstances leading to the crash, particularly the alleged sudden U-turn by the e-rickshaw and the dumper driver’s attempt to avoid it.

Police removed the damaged tempo and overturned dumper from the highway and traffic was restored. Further legal proceedings are underway.