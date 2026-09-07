Third protest in a week seeks crackdown on loudspeakers, DJs during Ganeshotsav

Hundreds of Punekars marched from Balgandharva Chowk to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday, demanding a ban on high-decibel sound systems during public festivals and stricter action against noise pollution. Punekars from across the city gathered at Balgandharva Chowk carrying placards against high-volume DJs and loudspeaker systems. (MAHENDRA KOHLE/ HT)

The march organised by the ‘Loudspeaker-Virodhi Punekar Manch’ was the third citizens’ protest over excessive noise in Pune within a week, with the first two demonstrations held last Sunday.

The protest also came days after activist Vidyanand Bapat, who has been campaigning against the use of loudspeakers and DJs during Ganeshotsav, was allegedly attacked on Thursday. However, Bapat stayed away from the latest march maintaining that the campaign should remain focused on the larger cause and should not become a movement in support of him following the assault.

Punekars from across the city gathered at Balgandharva Chowk carrying placards against high-volume DJs and loudspeaker systems. The protesters said that their campaign is not directed against any particular festival or community but against excessive and unauthorised noise at all public events.

They demanded that the police, PMC and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) jointly inspect venues and sound systems before the beginning of programmes and stop or seize equipment exceeding permissible noise limits. They also sought greater transparency in noise monitoring, and uniform enforcement across religious, political and social events.

Vijay Dudhane, a Kothrud resident, said that celebrations have changed dramatically over the years. “Earlier, festivals were much simpler. We never experienced the kind of discomfort citizens face today. Excessive noise has become a major concern,” he said.

Ashok Mehandale of Kondhwa said that festivities are also worsening Pune’s traffic problems. “Pandals increasingly occupy roads, while loud sound systems add to the inconvenience. Noise pollution needs strict control,” he said.

Deepika Gajanan of Sadashiv Peth said that prolonged noise particularly affects senior citizens, children and people with health conditions. “There is a need for strict control. Excessive noise should not be allowed during festivals,” she said.

Krishikesh Rawale, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, said that around 350 citizens participated in the march and submitted a representation to the police. He said that the police are following Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal guidelines and have registered cases against violations during Dahi Handi and Eid-e-Milad celebrations.

“Noise levels have been measured at various locations and the data is being compiled. Further legal action will be taken against those found violating prescribed norms,” Rawale said. The protesters, however, said that enforcement must be preventive rather than limited to action after violations have occurred.