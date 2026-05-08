3 killed as speeding truck rams car in Gurugram; driver at large

Gurugram: Three people, including a patwari and a retired Army havildar, were killed after a speeding truck collided head-on with their car on Wednesday night in Gurugram, police said on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep, 40, a resident of Pukhrapur village and employed as a patwari with HSIIDC, Nawal Singh, 68, a retired Army havildar, and Samay Singh, 70, a farmer. (Representative photo)

The accident took place on the Pachgaon–Jamalpur road near Moklawas village when the victims were returning to the village. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled, trapping all three occupants inside.

According to police, locals rushed to the spot after hearing the crash and alerted authorities. The injured were pulled out of the wreckage and taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep, 40, a resident of Pukhrapur village and employed as a patwari with HSIIDC, Nawal Singh, 68, a retired Army havildar, and Samay Singh, 70, a farmer. Police said the three had gone to Jamalpur earlier in the day for some work and were returning home.

Police said the truck involved in the accident has been seized. “The driver fled the scene after the collision. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest him at the earliest. We are also examining CCTV footage from nearby areas,” a police officer said.

The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination. Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

Officials said preliminary investigation suggests overspeeding as a possible cause of the accident.