30-year-old held at Sector 14 checkpoint for posing as a cop

A 30-year-old man was arrested for posing as an inspector of the Haryana Police in an attempt to pass through a police barricade quickly in Sector 14 on Wednesday, the police said. A fake identity card, which the suspect allegedly used to avoid paying toll at borders, was recovered from his possession.

According to the police, he tried to cross a checkpoint at Atul Kataria Chowk in Sector 14 by flashing the fake identity card.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that one of the policemen on duty signalled the driver of a white Swift to stop, but he tried to accelerate and was boxed in with barricades.

“The suspect started abusing the constable. He claimed that he was inspector Prince of the Haryana Police and was on duty. He also threatened to take action against the men on duty. Becoming suspicious, the constable asked him for his identity card, which he handed over to them,” he said.

Sangwan said the constable checked the ID card and found it to be fake. “He called his station house officer and informed him about the same. The man was asked to exit the car. When senior officials questioned him, he could not give a satisfactory reply and revealed that he was using a fake identity card of the Haryana Police to avoid paying toll at borders, cross police checkpoints and exert influence,” he said.

The suspect was identified as Prince Madan, a resident of New Colony in Palwal, and preliminary investigation revealed that he has no past record, the police said.

The police said that the name mentioned below his picture was that of a commissioner of police and did not match with the name he introduced himself with.

A case was registered under sections 170 (impersonating a public servant), 420 (cheating), 467 (whoever forges a document which purports to be a valuable security or a will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (used as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 14 police station. He was remanded to two-day police custody on Thursday.