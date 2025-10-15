32-year-old man run over by speeding dumper in Gurugram

A 32-year-old man died after being run over by a speeding dumper truck at an intersection on Rajesh Pilot Marg near Sector 59, police said on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was identified as Abhishek Saurav, a resident of Faridabad who worked in a factory in Manesar. According to investigators, Saurav was riding his electric scooter to work when the accident occurred between 7.30am and 8am on Monday near the traffic light close to Don Jon Club.

Police said the heavy vehicle hit Saurav, killing him on the spot, and then sped away. The truck has not yet been traced.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said preliminary assessment suggests that the truck was speeding while Saurav slowed down near the intersection. “The truck driver might have failed to spot and run over him, resulting in his death. There is another possibility that the truck might have suddenly taken a sharp left turn at the intersection to climb on the Dayma road, and Saurav came below the rear wheels even after travelling roadside,” Turan said.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the spot and nearby routes to identify the vehicle. “Afterwards, we will serve notice to the owner to track down its driver and arrest him as soon as possible,” Turan added.

An FIR was registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 65 police station on Tuesday following a complaint by Saurav’s father. The body was handed over to the family after the autopsy.