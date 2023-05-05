A body of a 38-year-old cab owner was found dumped along the Gurugram-Delhi Expressway near Iffco Chowk at about 4am on Friday, said Gurugram police. Delhi cabbie murdered; body dumped on expressway in Gurugram

Police said they suspect the cab was hired by the assailants and the victim was murdered inside the vehicle.

Investigators said there were multiple stab injury marks on the victim’s neck, chest and abdomen. Police said the unidentified suspects fled with the vehicle after dumping the body on the expressway.

Investigators said the body was unidentified for several hours, but probe revealed that the deceased was a resident of Karol Bagh in the national Capital and hailed from Madhubani in Bihar. He was identified as Nand Kumar, they added.

Inspector Haresh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 18 police station, said a single sharp weapon was used to stab the victim several times in quick succession.

“The cab could not be found yet. The deceased had last interacted with his family members on Thursday night,” SHO Kumar said, adding that some commuters had spotted the body lying along the expressway and alerted the police control room.

SHO Kumar said the body was handed over to the deceased’s family members after a post-mortem. He said an FIR against the unidentified suspects was registered under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 18 police station.