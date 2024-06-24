4 gunrunners arrested in Gurugram, 60 lakh worth of pistols seized

Four men were arrested near the government college in Sector 9, Gurugram with a huge cache of arms and ammunition on early Monday, said police, adding that the crime branch team intercepted the suspects, seizing six automatic foreign-manufactured pistols worth about ₹60 lakh, 11 magazines, 102 live cartridges, two mobile phones, and a Hyundai i20 car. Crime branch officials noted that out of the six pistols, two were manufactured in the United States and one in Austria. (File Photo (Representational Image))

According to police, the suspects were identified as Deepak Kumar, 25, from Kasola Rewari; Nagendra Singh Neemwal, 30, from Sector 8; Sahil Kumar, 21, from Jacobpura in Sector 12; and Dhramender Kumar, 31, from Rojka Meo in Nuh. Investigators revealed that Dhamender and Deepak have criminal records and had previously been jailed for robbery in the city.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Gurugram police’s public relations officer Sandeep Kumar said that the suspects were planning to loot a car in the city. “Their arrest foiled plans to commit major crimes in Gurugram and possibly in other areas of Haryana and Delhi,” he said. Efforts are underway to extract more information from the arrested suspects, the PRO added.

Crime branch officials noted that out of the six pistols, two were manufactured in the United States and one in Austria. “These pistols sell for up to ₹15 lakh each in the international market. The suspects are currently on a five-day police remand for detailed interrogation. The presence of five additional magazines indicates a significant plot, Kumar said.

Gurugram police did not rule out connections to prominent gangsters and are conducting raids to trace the suppliers of the arms and ammunition. The origin of the smuggled arms and ammunition will be clearer once the supplier is apprehended, they said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the four suspects under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Sector 9 police station on Monday.