Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    4 held for stabbing 30-year-old man in Faridabad’s Palla area

    ACP (Crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya said the incident took place on Monday evening when the victim, identified as Jai Singh, was allegedly stabbed to death by the four suspects in the same locality.

    Published on: Feb 12, 2026 4:40 AM IST
    By Debashish Karmakar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Faridabad:Two men were arrested and two minors were apprehended by Faridabad Police for allegedly stabbing a 30-year-old man at Girdawar Enclave in Palla, said police on Wednesday.

    Preliminary investigations revealed that Himanshu and Tushar had made comments about the sister of Singh’s friend.
    Preliminary investigations revealed that Himanshu and Tushar had made comments about the sister of Singh’s friend.

    ACP (Crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya said the incident took place on Monday evening when the victim, identified as Jai Singh, a resident of Girdawar enclave, was allegedly stabbed to death by the four suspects in the same locality. “Based on a complaint from the deceased’s brother, Jagat Singh, an FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Arms Act was registered at Palla police station on Monday,” Dahiya said.

    He further said that the crime branch DLF team arrested two suspects, Himanshu (single name), 19, and Tushar (single name), 19, both residents of Girdawar Enclave in Faridabad on Tuesday. “Two juveniles involved in the incident were apprehended on Wednesday,” Dahiya said.

    According to police, preliminary investigations revealed that Himanshu and Tushar had made comments about the sister of Singh’s friend, Sonu Kumar, 31. Following this, the victim and his friends, Saurav Singh, 29, and Sonu had threatened them. “The two accused had left the scene at the time but returned within 30 minutes with the two minors in a car and allegedly attacked Singh with a knife. Himanshu and Tushar had allegedly arranged the knives for the two teenagers, and they had allegedly stabbed Singh to death,” the ACP said.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Gurugram News/4 Held For Stabbing 30-year-old Man In Faridabad’s Palla Area
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes