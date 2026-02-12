4 held for stabbing 30-year-old man in Faridabad’s Palla area

Faridabad:Two men were arrested and two minors were apprehended by Faridabad Police for allegedly stabbing a 30-year-old man at Girdawar Enclave in Palla, said police on Wednesday. Preliminary investigations revealed that Himanshu and Tushar had made comments about the sister of Singh’s friend.

ACP (Crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya said the incident took place on Monday evening when the victim, identified as Jai Singh, a resident of Girdawar enclave, was allegedly stabbed to death by the four suspects in the same locality. “Based on a complaint from the deceased’s brother, Jagat Singh, an FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Arms Act was registered at Palla police station on Monday,” Dahiya said.

He further said that the crime branch DLF team arrested two suspects, Himanshu (single name), 19, and Tushar (single name), 19, both residents of Girdawar Enclave in Faridabad on Tuesday. “Two juveniles involved in the incident were apprehended on Wednesday,” Dahiya said.

According to police, preliminary investigations revealed that Himanshu and Tushar had made comments about the sister of Singh’s friend, Sonu Kumar, 31. Following this, the victim and his friends, Saurav Singh, 29, and Sonu had threatened them. “The two accused had left the scene at the time but returned within 30 minutes with the two minors in a car and allegedly attacked Singh with a knife. Himanshu and Tushar had allegedly arranged the knives for the two teenagers, and they had allegedly stabbed Singh to death,” the ACP said.