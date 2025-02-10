4 unauthorised gates removed in Gurugram locality

Gurugram: The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has removed four illegally installed gates in Sushant Lok One following the district administration’s directions for doing away with such unauthorised gates put up in residential colonies, officials said on Sunday. Meanwhile, the enforcement team on Saturday also sealed two properties in Sushant Lok One for unauthorised construction and one located in DLF phase-4, said officials. (Parveen Kumar)

DTCP officials said that they are conducting a survey of gates across the city and action will be taken against all illegal gates.

District town planner (enforcement) Amit Madholia said that the gates were installed illegally in Sushant Lok One. “We are reviewing permissions for all the gates installed in residential colonies as per directions of the district administration and those found in violation of rules will be removed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the enforcement team on Saturday also sealed two properties in Sushant Lok One for unauthorised construction and one located in DLF phase-4, said officials.

Last month, the administration directed the enforcement department that all permissions to gates should be reviewed due to repeated complaints that these gates remain shut, particularly during night.

“The permission is granted for setting up boom barriers and these barriers must always be manned. If this is not happening, action will be taken,” Madholia said.

DTCP officials said to ensure safety of residents in plotted colonies, a district committee under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner, Gururgam, scrutinises the applications for boom barriers and decides upon permission for it.

The district town planner, enforcement, is the member secretary of the committee, headed by the deputy commissioner, which has been formed to grant permission for installing gates in residential colonies. As per rules, the committee gives permission to install only boom barriers on the internal roads of the colonies with the condition that these should be manned by security personnel and covered 24 hours by CCTV cameras.

DTCP officials said to ensure safety of residents in plotted colonies, a district committee under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner, Gururgam, scrutinises the applications for boom barriers and decides upon permission for it.

The district town planner, enforcement, is the member secretary of the committee, headed by the deputy commissioner, which has been formed to grant permission for installing gates in residential colonies, and as per rules, the committee gives permission to install only boom barriers on the internal roads of the colonies with the condition that these should be manned by security personnel and covered 24 hours by CCTV cameras.