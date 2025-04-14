Menu Explore
400+ Gurugram locals partake in Sector 109 cleanliness drive

ByLeena Dhankhar
Apr 14, 2025 06:42 AM IST

While residents celebrated the impact of the drive, they acknowledged that restoring the sector fully would require sustained efforts

In a display of civic responsibility and community participation, over 400 residents of Sector 109, Gurugram, joined hands with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Sunday for a large-scale cleanliness drive under the “Rise & Shine 109” campaign. Long plagued by construction debris, garbage mounds, and civic neglect, the sector saw coordinated efforts from residents, MCG officials, and sanitation workers to reclaim their neighbourhood, residents said.

Residents during the cleaning drive on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Residents during the cleaning drive on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The initiative saw active participation from major residential societies, including Sobha International City, Brisk Lumbini Terrace Homes, Raheja Atharva, Chintels Paradiso, Cocoon, Tourmaline, Caladium, and Serenity. The campaign was led by residents Captain Manish Grover, Gaurav Prakash, and Amit Gupta, who mobilised volunteers across different locations within the sector.

According to MCG officials, the corporation extended full support to the campaign, with joint commissioner Vishal Kumar and chief sanitation inspector Sandeep Kumar personally overseeing the operations. Several sanitation workers, along with earth-moving machines, tractors, and cleaning equipment, were deployed to bolster residents’ efforts, they added.

“This was a powerful example of what happens when residents and the administration come together for a common goal,” said organiser Gaurav Prakash.

Meanwhile, Captain Manish Grover added, “This is just the start. We will continue this effort regularly and inspire others to do the same so that together, we can create a better and healthier environment for everyone.”

While residents celebrated the impact of the drive, they acknowledged that restoring the sector fully would require sustained efforts. “Rise & Shine 109 brought our entire community together — from kids to seniors — proving that when we unite for a cause like cleanliness, the impact is truly powerful,” said vice admiral (retd.) Arun Kumar Behl.

Snigdha Mehrotra, another resident, said, “This wasn’t just a cleanliness drive — it was a people’s movement. It beautifully blended health, community spirit, and environmental awareness.”

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
