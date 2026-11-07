41 FIRs filed, over 3,500kg illegal firecrackers seized in Gurugram

The Gurugram district administration has registered more than 41 FIRs and seized over 3,500kg of illegal firecrackers during raids across Badshahpur, Pataudi Road, Manesar, Farrukhnagar and Sohna on Thursday and Friday, officials said. Additional deputy commissioner Sonu Bhatt urged residents to report illegal firecracker sales and storage through Dial 112 or the district administration’s control room at 9289790948. (HT Photo)

Acting on directions from deputy commissioner Uttam Singh, sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) inspected shops and other premises to check the sale of prohibited firecrackers and unauthorised sales outside designated locations.

In Sohna, raids led by SDM Akhilesh Yadav resulted in two FIRs and the seizure of 25kg of firecrackers. In Farrukhnagar, two shops were sealed, four FIRs registered and another 25kg seized during inspections led by SDM Dinesh Kumar.

SDM Hitender Kumar seized 120kg of prohibited firecrackers along Pataudi Road. Officials said the stock, which did not meet green-firecracker standards and was being sold outside designated areas, was destroyed by soaking it in water.

SDM Sanjiv Singla separately reported five FIRs in Sohna and three in Sector 56, among other areas.

The administration also issued notices to institutions and establishments violating work-from-home requirements imposed under air pollution restrictions, which remain in force until November 20.

Additional deputy commissioner Sonu Bhatt urged residents to report illegal firecracker sales and storage through Dial 112 or the district administration’s control room at 9289790948. Residents were advised to provide exact locations and supporting photographs or videos wherever possible to help enforcement teams respond promptly.

Officials said inspections would continue across the district to prevent unauthorised firecracker sales and ensure compliance with pollution-control restrictions.