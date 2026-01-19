41-year-old man dies in hit-and-run in Gurugram

Gurugram: A 41-year-old man was mowed down by a speeding dumpster truck early Saturday morning in Hayatpur, police said. Investigators said the suspect left his truck behind and ran away. (Representative photo)

The deceased was identified as Dharam Veer, who lived in Hasanpur in Palwala and worked as a cook at a police outpost mess. Investigators said the suspect left his truck behind and ran away.

A senior police officer at Sector 93 police post, which has jurisdiction over the area, said Veer was headed towards the Oriss Mall via Sector 93 road around 7.45am when the incident occurred. “Veer has been working at the outpost for the past many years. He was on the way to Sector 89 to collect supplies for the mess,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

The passersby alerted police about the accident. “An emergency response vehicle (ERV) was dispatched to the spot; however, the man had already lost a lot of blood due to severe head and back injuries. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead,” the officer added.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the truck was seized from the spot and an investigation was launched to nab its driver. “CCTV footage from the vicinity is being scanned to ascertain his identity. An FIR under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the unidentified suspect on Saturday,” Turan said.

Officials said the body was sent for a post-mortem at Sector 10 mortuary before it was handed over to his family.