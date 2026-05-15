45 kms of surface drains along master sector roads desilted: GMDA

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Tuesday said that they have desilted and cleared around 45 kilometers of surface drains along master roads in the city, officials said. According to GMDA officials the desilting is part of efforts to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon. (HT)

According to GMDA officials the desilting is part of efforts to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon. The authority is also reducing the height of green belts to ensure that rain water gets collected in these green areas and flows into the surface drains.

GMDA officials said that the work was carried out last month to clean 45 kms out of 120 kms of drains across sectors 1 to 57. They added that the remaining stretch will be completed before the onset of monsoon.

Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA told HT that more than 250 workers along with over 20 earthmoving machines, dumpers and trolleys have been deployed across various locations to clean surface drains, lower green belts, clean footpaths and take up plantation work along master sector roads in the city.

“Our teams are working round the clock at important and vulnerable areas including the stretch from sector 46 to Subash Chowk, from there to Hero Honda Chowk and upto Basai to remove silt and garbage from the drains. The silt from the drains will be collected and is likely to be used for constructing a bundh near Najafgarh drain,” said Godara.

Godara said that they have adopted a three pronged strategy under the directions of the GMDA CEO PC Meena, which involves diverting water to green belts, creating more ponds, pushing the water into surface drains.

According to officials the ongoing work to clean drains, lower green belts is being taken up at several key locations including Signature Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk, Lotus Valley School Road, Gurugram University Road, Old Railway Road, Subhash Chowk to Millennium City Centre, Subhash Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk, IFFCO Chowk to SPR corridor and Sector 44/45 roads, among others.

“With dedicated manpower and machinery deployed on-ground, the works are being undertaken to enhance the overall urban environment and strengthen preparedness during the monsoon season,” said Meena in a statement issued on Thursday.