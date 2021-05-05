4,740 new cases reported, state positivity rate at 37%

The district reported 4,740 new cases of the coronavirus disease on Wednesday, as it continues to struggle with the second wave of infection that has overwhelmed its healthcare system.

With regard to the sheer surge in case numbers, Gurugram is fifth among 30 districts across the country that are reporting a constant increase in cases over the last two weeks, as per the union ministry of health and family welfare data. Haryana, meanwhile, has the second-highest positivity rate in the country, of 37%, which is more than Delhi’s positivity rate of 32%, and behind only Goa, which has a positivity rate of almost 48%.

“Several measures are being adopted to control the surge, such as imposing lockdown and increase in testing. It will take some time to see the impact of lockdown in regulating the spike. Until then, we are continuing with high testing and strengthening hospital infrastructure. Other hospitals that are not yet registered to provide beds for Covid-19 patients have been asked to come forward,” said Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer.

According to the health department data, from April 13 to 19, the district reported 12,261 new cases. The following week (April 20-26), this number increased 23,305 and the surge continued, with 26,840 new cases being reported between April 27 and May 3.

Gurugram is currently fifth among 30 districts showing a rapid growth in daily cases. Other most affected cities are Bengaluru, Chennai, Kozhikode and Ernakulam that are showing a higher growth rate than Gurugram. According to senior health officials, the peak of the Covid-19 second wave is expected to arrive by May 15. Until then, cases are likely to grow with a test positivity rate of 25% - 30%.

As of Wednesday, the active case count in the district was 38,901, which accounts for at least 34% of the overall active cases in the state. With more than 100,000 active cases, Haryana is currently among the 12 worst-affected Covid-19 states. The state announced 15,416 new infections over the past 24 hours.

At least 2,451 patients have been undergoing treatment in hospitals, but many more are being denied treatment due to a dearth of oxygen supply, ventilators and medicines. As the crises continue, the death toll also reached 537, with 15 deaths confirmed by hospitals and the district health department. At the state level, at least 153 succumbed to the illness.