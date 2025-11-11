53-yr-old dies after truck collision on KMP E-way, driver flees

A 53-year-old man died when a container truck rammed another stationary vehicle on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway during the early hours of Sunday, police said. The accused driver fled the spot after the accident. The victim, a conductor travelling from Faridabad to Nagpur, died on the spot after being trapped between vehicles; his body was handed to family post-autopsy. (Getty Images)

According to police, the incident took place near Kheda Khalilpur village when the conductor of the trailer — Bhagchand, a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan — was tightening the ropes to affix the load on the vehicle when the truck hit him. “The transporter vehicle was travelling from Faridabad to Nagpur and had stopped midway. The driver was not present near the vehicle when the incident happened,” a senior official at Rojka Meo police station said.

According to investigators, the man was trapped in between vehicles after one truck rammed into another standing near the expressway. “The man was critically wounded and died on the spot,” the senior official said.

Police was alerted about the incident by the driver of the trailer. “The unidentified truck driver, who was allegedly drunk, flee from the spot after the incident. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the suspect through CCTV cameras on stretch,” the official added.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. “A post-mortem was conducted on Monday before handing the body to the family. Further action will be decided based on autopsy findings,” Kumar said.