54-year-old jumps to death from high-rise in Gurugram, probe underway

A 54-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 13th floor of a condominium in Sector 63 on Wednesday morning, police said. Incident reported early morning in Sector 63; police register case under BNSS, say no foul play suspected so far. (Getty Images)

According to police, the incident took place between 6am and 6.20am. Security guards rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise and found the man lying in a pool of blood. They alerted the Sector 65 police station at around 6.45am.

Police reached the spot and shifted the victim to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased was originally from Bengaluru, Karnataka, and was residing in Vatika City. Police said he owned an advertising firm.

“No suicide note has been found so far,” police said, adding that they are speaking to residents in the vicinity as part of the investigation.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said that “according to preliminary investigation, the case appears to be of suicide but the cause is unknown.”

Family members told police that the man had been suffering from depression. They have not alleged any foul play in the matter.

An inquiry has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at the Sector 65 police station.