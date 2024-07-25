5-year-old boy drowns inside swimming pool in Gurugram residence: Police

A five-year-old boy allegedly drowned inside a swimming pool located in a Gurugram residency building in Sector-37D on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. The minor was spotted by one of the two lifeguards after a few minutes, and he jumped inside the pool to bring him out. (Representative file photo)

According to police, the incident took place at about 6pm and the child lived with his parents and grandparents on the fifth floor of Tower J in the society.

Investigators said that the minor had reached the swimming pool with his grandmother.

After some time, the grandmother returned to the apartment to collect some items, leaving the child alone near the pool with at least two lifeguards present nearby.

Police, quoting the allegations of the family members of the deceased minor, said that the boy was initially in the pool which was meant for use by children and had shallow depth.

However, he later moved to the other pool meant for adults which had more depth where he allegedly drowned.

A senior police official said that the minor was spotted by one of the two lifeguards after a few minutes, and he jumped inside the pool to bring him out.

“However, the boy was unresponsive, and no attempts were made immediately on the pool side to resuscitate him. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” he said, adding that CCTV camera footage of the incident was being checked.

Later, the police control room was alerted about the incident following which cops reached the spot for investigation, the official said.

Meanwhile, after the incident came to light, residents protested inside the premises on Wednesday night against the private firm handling the security of the entire society as well as of the swimming pools.

All the employees and guards of the firm had fled from the spot out of fear when residents started protesting.

The deceased boy’s grandfather, in his written complaint to police, has alleged that his grandson shifted to the third swimming pool in the club which is at least four feet deep and meant for use only by adults.

“Had the lifeguards and club management been responsible, alert and had acted promptly, my grandson would not have drowned. Please take stern action against the culprits,” the grandfather alleged in his police complaint.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of the Sector-10 police station, said that they have registered a first information report (FIR) against the lifeguards and other management authorities under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on complaint of the deceased boy’s grandfather.

“Investigation was going on. CCTV camera footage was being scanned. Those responsible for the minor’s death will be arrested soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that they will inquire into the incident to ascertain if permission was sought for the pools inside the society.

“We will also inquire if the realtor had permission to construct it,” he said.