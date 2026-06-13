At least six suspects were booked for assaulting alift technician and gouging out his left eye after they got trapped inside the lift for several minutes in a society in Sector 93, police said on Friday. 6 booked for ‘gouging out’ eye of lift worker at Ggm Sec 93 society

Police said that the residents and guards took the operator to a hospital, but he was referred to AIIMS Delhi, where his eye was surgically removedon Thursday.

Police said the incident took place in Tower-L of the society on Tuesday when the control room was alerted that four men were stuck in the lift. Following this, the lift operator, Gaurav, 27, reached to fix the issue and pull out those trapped inside.

Police said that by the time Gaurav reached the tower, the lift restarted and reached the ground floor when the four suspects stepped out and abused Gaurav.

A senior police officer said that Gaurav left the spot, but the suspects contacted their two associates, all living in the society, who reached the spot and assaulted Gaurav with rods and sticks.

“During the assault, the suspects gouged out his left eye,” he said, adding that the suspects kept assaulting the victim for five to 10 minutes before guards and residents reached the spot.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said that an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 3(5) (common intention) and several others of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 10 police station on Friday.

“At present, all the provisions are bailable sections. Looking at the grievous injury, police were waiting for a detailed medical report from AIIMS Delhi doctors to invoke harsh sections meant for non-bailable offence in the FIR to arrest the suspects,” he said.

Turan said that the identities of all the suspects have been ascertained. “The victim’s statement will be taken after doctors declare him medically fit,” he added.