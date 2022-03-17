6,587 kids in 12-15 age group receive Covid-19 vaccine in Gurugram
A total of 6,587 children in the 12-15 age group got their first dose of vaccine against Covid-19 in Gurugram on Wednesday as the inoculation programme for the newest age group began at 82 government-run sites across the district.
The vaccination drive, which was inaugurated by deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Jacobpura, was conducted in 76 schools and six government health centres with a target of 16,700 doses for the first day.
Interacting with children at the vaccination centre, Yadav said, “You do not have to panic at all and this vaccine is being administered to increase your immunity so that you can face the challenges of the pandemic. Parents of children in this age group should cooperate in making this campaign successful by ensuring their child gets vaccinated at the earliest.”
Many students said that they were happy to receive the vaccine as they had started going to school on a regular basis.
Simran, a 12-year-old student at the government school in Jacobpura, who was the first girl in the age group in the district to be administered the vaccine, said, “I was a little scared to take the vaccine as it is new, but both my parents have taken the vaccine and it is important to stay safe from Covid-19. During the two years of the pandemic, our parents made sure that we were safe, but now we are coming to school daily and the vaccine will definitely help us.”
Neha Kumar, a 14-year-old student who got the first dose on Wednesday, said, “I had been waiting for the vaccine for a long time now. During the first and second lockdown, many of our neighbours tested positive and some succumbed to the virus. With the vaccine, we will be safer and I will also request all my friends to take the jab in their schools itself.”
Meanwhile, officials said that the pace of the vaccination is likely to be slow in the initial days as examinations are underway in most schools, but the process will be expedited in a few days.
Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “About 85,000 children in the 12-15 age group will be vaccinated with Corbevax. We have issued instructions to staff at all centres to vaccinate a child only after checking their age-related documents. Only those children who have completed 12 years of age on March 15, 2022 will be eligible to take the jab. On Wednesday, 82 vaccination sites were set up. While 41 sites will be operational on Thursday for the 12-15 age group, we have to keep in mind that examinations are underway for classes 6-9 in most schools, which is the target age group, and due to this, the vaccination pace is likely to be a bit slow in the initial days. We request all parents to get their children vaccinated at the earliest as Covid-19 cases are still being reported and children need to be safe”.
Gurugram vaccinates 5 million residents
On the occasion of National Vaccination Day on Wednesday, the Gurugram health department said that 5 million residents have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the district.
Deputy commissioner Yadav congratulated the health department for the achievement and said that Gurugram was one of the most affected districts during the pandemic. In the district, 137% people have received the first and 118% people have been administered the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. According to officials, vaccination has crossed 100% as several people from other districts and a migrating population have also been vaccinated in Gurugram.
“The vaccination campaign in Gurugram has been successful and the district has today become the first in Haryana to cross the 5-million vaccination mark with over 100% vaccination coverage against Covid-19. Doctors, health workers and residents of the district who were involved in the campaign deserve congratulations,” said the deputy commissioner.
Meanwhile, 372 children in the 15-18 age group were vaccinated in the district on Wednesday. A total of 8,442 doses were administered, including 230 first doses, 1,438 second doses and 187 precautionary doses.
