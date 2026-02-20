66% of sewer connections in Ggm are illegal: MCG survey

A survey conducted by the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) last month revealed that nearly 66% of sewer connections in the city are illegal. Of approximately 550,000 households under MCG’s jurisdiction, only about 180,000 have legal sewer connections, the findings indicated. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The survey, compiled on Thursday was carried out through satellite mapping and GIS-based verification, identified illegal sewer connections as a major reason for frequent sewer overflows, officials said.

Officials said the problem is most prominent in unauthorised colonies and rural pockets, where sewer lines have been connected to the main network without approval or capacity assessment.

According to MCG records, seen by HT during a visit to MCG office on Thursday, Gurugram has around 1,975 kms of sewer lines, however, the lack of accurate data on unauthorised connections makes it difficult for engineers to plan upgrades or lay new lines. “We do not have real-time data on how many illegal connections are drawing sewage into the system. As a result, the capacity of sewer lines is often exceeded, leading to regular overflows,” a senior official said.

Officials said over 150,000 unauthorised water connections are operational in the city, resulting in large-scale water theft and additional pressure on limited water resources. “These illegal connections not only strain sewer and water infrastructure but also disrupt equitable supply,” said a senior official said

A dedicated online portal will launch, allowing residents to apply for sewer connection regularisation without lengthy paperwork. “Citizens will only need property ID and a government-issued identity proof to apply,” said Pradeep Dahiya, municipal commissioner, in a statement.

MCG officials said that once illegal connections are formally mapped and regularised, the department will get accurate data on sewer load. “We can enhance line capacity once we know the exact number of connections. At present, illegal load is choking the system,” an official said.

The civic body receives over 100 sewer overflow complaints daily, with at least 40 hotspots identified across the city. Officials added that these areas will be prioritised once regularisation begins.

“Illegal colonies and industrial units have become major centres of unauthorised sewer connections. Bringing them into the formal system is the only way to ensure sustainable infrastructure planning,” an official said.

MCG said detailed guidelines regarding the portal will be issued soon and urged residents to cooperate to avoid future penalties and service disruptions.