68 violators pay 8lakh as fine for violating Grap-3 rules in Gurugram

With the rising pollution and implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) - 3 across Delhi-NCR, Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar on Thursday directed officials from various departments to ensure strict compliance with pollution control measures to curb both industrial and local sources of pollution. A thick layer of smog engulfs Sikandarpur Metro station in Gurugram on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

During the meeting with Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Kumar ordered an immediate ban on all construction and demolition activities across the district, except projects of national importance and those related to healthcare services.

The stage 3 of Grap has come into effect from Friday, under which construction-related activities including boring, drilling, excavation work, laying of sewer lines, water pipelines, drainage systems, and electric cabling through open trench systems have been prohibited. Additionally, painting, polishing, varnishing, and the cutting of tiles, stones, and other flooring materials have been halted. Dust suppression measures such as water sprinkling on roads and green cover management were emphasized to curb particulate matter levels in the air.

Further, the city is preparing to shift primary school classes online in order to protect children from health risks posed by deteriorating air quality.

The DC also mandated a ban on the transfer, loading, and unloading of dust-generating materials such as cement, bricks, sand, and stones. Road construction and major repair work have been suspended to limit dust emissions.

“All crusher zones and mining activities must remain completely shut during this period,” Kumar directed, adding that strict action will be taken against violators. Officials were instructed to ensure that these measures are rigorously enforced across the district.

Kumar urged the MCG and GMDA to intensify their efforts in identifying pollution hot spots and take necessary steps to reduce emissions. Residents have been advised to minimize outdoor activities and adhere to the guidelines issued by the district administration.

MCG officials said that teams are using treated water from sewage treatment plants for spraying on roads and trees, deploying anti-smog guns and water tankers, and ensuring mechanized cleaning of streets with 16 road-sweeping machines.

So far, MCG has issued penalties against 68 violators and a total of ₹8.05 lakh for activities like garbage burning, coal or wood burning in tandoors, and improper handling of construction materials have been recovered.