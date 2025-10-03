70-foot Ravana towers over Gurugram as city celebrates Dussehra with grandeur

A towering 70-foot Ravana effigy at New Colony’s Ram Leela Maidan lit up the skyline on Wednesday evening as Gurugram celebrated Dussehra and Durga Puja. Across the city, over 200 locations hosted Ravan Dahan, alongside Durga Puja pandals, garba nights and Sindoor Khela rituals that brought communities together in a vibrant show of culture and devotion. Effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran being burnt during Dussehra celebrations by the Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha at the Ramlila ground at the New Colony Ramlila ground. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents thronged major venues including Durga Ram Leela Ground, Jacobpura, Gaushala Maidan, Sadar Market, Baba Sedeshwar, Bhim nagar, Jharsa , New Colony maidan, Dwarka Expressway, Sector 69, Sector 48, Sector 56 and Sector 5, where effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad were set ablaze amid fireworks, music and dance.

The crackle of pyrotechnics and chants of “Jai Shri Ram” echoed through neighbourhoods, marking the triumph of good over evil.

Officials said hundreds of police personnel and volunteers were deployed across Gurugram to ensure smooth conduct and public safety.

DCP (West) Karan Goel said Dussehra was celebrated in the old Gurugram area at more than 20 locations and at least 50 police personnel were deployed for security and crowd management at each of these locations.

Goel said the most important factor was that devotees completely avoided firecrackers for the celebration. “They didn’t even put crackers inside the effigies to abide by the SC direction,” he said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that Dussehra was celebrated at 61 locations across the entire Gurugram district.

“At all these locations, effigies of Ravana were burned. About 3,000 police personnel were deployed for the Dussehra celebration in Gurugram on Thursday,” said Turan, adding that traffic police deployment was also made around these Dussehra celebration grounds, on the city roads, near pandals and at important intersections.

Raj Saini, media coordinator of the Shri Durga Ram Leela Committee, Jacobpura, said Old Gurugram continued its decades-old tradition with grandeur. “Dussehra was celebrated at over 200 major locations. Two different teams handled the Ravan Dahan at Sector 12A and Jacobpura,” he said.

Beyond the effigy burnings, residential societies and clubs turned their grounds into cultural hotspots.

At Tulip Purple, Sector 69, the RWA organised a lively garba night on Maha Navami. Residents of all ages, dressed in colourful attire, danced in circles to the beats of dhol and folk music.

“It was a wonderful sight to see all generations dancing together. Garba is not just a dance, it is an emotion that binds the community,” said Anuj Mathur, a resident.

At DLF Club 5, women celebrated the traditional Sindoor Khela, applying vermilion to one another in an emotional farewell to Goddess Durga. “The sindoor exchange is more than ritual — it reflects unity, sisterhood and cultural pride,” said Meghna Singh, a resident.

Similarly, at BPTP Astaire Garden, Sector 70, women gathered with sindoor and flowers in hand for the culmination of a six-day Durgotsav. “It was a moment of joy and bonding, as we celebrated the goddess’s return to her marital home,” said a resident organiser.

Central Park Resorts created a 40-foot Ravana effigy without inflammable material. “We used light and smoke to mimic fire. This way, the tradition continues without the risk,” said Chirag Gehlot, senior vice-president.

Other communities also kept the festive spirit alive. Brig (Retd) Anil Hooda, president of the governing body at Sobha City, Sector 108, said the society celebrated with a 20-foot Ravan Dahan that drew enthusiastic participation from residents.

“The event brought families together in the festive spirit and helped children connect with the traditions of Dussehra,” he said.

At Vipul Greens, Sector 48, paired its Ravan Dahan with a mini-fair. “Such events bring residents together and keep traditions alive for our children,” said Amit Jindal, RWA president.

Nilesh Tandon, RWA president of Fresco Apartments, Sector 50, added, “Children look forward to dance and music. This year, we also organised a dandiya night where residents enjoyed fully dressed in traditional attire.”

The celebrations are set to continue. Vatika City hosted Durga Puja from, with afternoon bhog and evening cultural functions featuring over 20 food stalls. Organisers said the event aims to connect the Bengali community with the larger city through food, music and cultural performances.

As residents dispersed after the grand Dussehra, many reflected on the renewed festive energy. “This year felt special — after years of subdued gatherings, people came out with full enthusiasm. The spirit of Gurugram was truly alive,” said Jatin Chahra, a resident of Jacobpura.