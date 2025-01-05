75th Constitution Day: Gururgam plans edu, cultural events

A series of programs, including seminars, speech competitions, and poster-making contests, will be held in educational institutions across Gurugram to celebrate the 75th Constitution Day, officials said on Wednesday. A district-level event on January 25, a day before Republic Day, will honour the members of the Constituent assembly, they said, adding that the event will be funded by both the state government and Gurugram administration. Scheduled to begin on January 10, the activities will continue under the theme “Our Constitution, Our Pride.” (HT Archive)

According to officials, these events will be hosted in around 300 educational institutes across Gurugram. About 5,000 students are expected to participate in the programmes in the programs, they added.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar, following a video conference with Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi, directed officials to ensure the success of the events.

Scheduled to begin on January 10, the activities will continue under the theme “Our Constitution, Our Pride.” Schools, colleges, and universities will host discussions, competitions, and creative activities to highlight the Constitution’s significance, officials added. Kumar noted the historical importance of January 26, 1949, when the Constitution was finalised, and its implementation in 1950.

Gearing up for Republic Day too

The additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Hitesh Kumar held a meeting at the Mini Secretariat on Saturday with senior officials from various departments to review preparations for the Republic Day celebrations, officials said on Sunday.

The district-level Republic Day programme will be held at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Sector 38, with a full dress rehearsal scheduled for January 24 at the same venue, officials added. The celebrations will feature a grand parade with contingents from the Haryana Police, NCC, and other groups, and the ceremony will conclude with the national anthem.