Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 8th suspect in Sukhbir Khatana murder case arrested

8th suspect in Sukhbir Khatana murder case arrested

gurugram news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 10:23 PM IST

Khatana alias Sukhbir chairman (48), who was from Rithoj village and a former vice chairman of Sohna marketing committee, was shot dead inside an apparel showroom in Sadar Bazaar on September 1, allegedly over political rivalry

Family and relatives of Sukhbir Khatana in Sohna on September 2, 2022. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
Family and relatives of Sukhbir Khatana in Sohna on September 2, 2022. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

htreporters@hindustantimes.com

A city-based unit of the Haryana special task force (STF) arrested the eighth suspect in the Sukhbir Khatana murder case, officers said Saturday.

Khatana alias Sukhbir chairman (48), who was from Rithoj village and a former vice chairman of Sohna marketing committee, was shot dead inside an apparel showroom in Sadar Bazaar on September 1, allegedly over political rivalry.

STF officers said the suspect Sonu, arrested on Friday, had tracked Khatana’s movements before the killing.

They said a reward of 10,000 was declared for information about Sonu. Earlier, seven suspects, including Khatana’s second wife’s brother, Chaman, the political leader’s younger brother Joginder, and five others, were arrested by the STF.

Khatana had unsuccessfully contested in the ward councillor elections from ward number two, Sohna in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out